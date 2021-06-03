Wem crowned cup champions

Wem Town Ladies ended their debut season in style by lifting the Tom Farmer Women’s Cup.

Wem ladies

Lawrence Wilson’s side were resounding 5-0 winners against Shrewsbury Town Women & Girls, with player-of-the-match Katie Doster Wem’s hat-trick star.

The Wem squad are no strangers to silverware. Prior to becoming part of Wem Town’s new women’s section last season, the team won 10 Tom Farmer Cup titles on the spin and 11 in 12 seasons as The New Saints Ladies.

And they have continued their stranglehold on senior women’s football in the county’s premier cup competition by sweeping aside Shrewsbury at the New Bucks Head.

But it was a late flurry that did the damage to Shrewsbury. Laura Pennington’s 14th-minute free-kick gave Wem a slender 1-0 half-time lead, before Doster’s treble arrived in the final half hour, alongside a Francesca Waltho strike.

Wem managed just four games in the step four National League Division One Midlands before the season ended.

