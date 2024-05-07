How West Brom rank in the final Championship attendance table

Albion are set to welcome Southampton to The Hawthorns on Sunday - before making the trip to St Marys on Friday May 17.

At numerous points this season, Carlos Corberan has heaped praise on the Baggies fans for their unwavering support.

And it is set to be no different on Sunday with a sell-out crowd expected at The Hawthorns.

Equally, for the reverse fixture, Albion will be backed by yet another sold out away end.

But how do the Albion attendance figures stack up against the other sides in the division?

Here are the statistics, according to footballwebpages.co.uk.

Average home attendance

1 Sunderland 41,158

2 Leeds United 35,989

3 Leicester City 31,238

4 Southampton 29,373

5 Ipswich Town 28,845

6 Middlesbrough 26,905

7 Sheffield Wednesday 26,762

8 Norwich City 26,077

9 Coventry City 25,468

10 West Bromwich Albion 24,057

11 Stoke City 22,742

12 Bristol City 22,550

13 Hull City 21,980

14 Cardiff City 21,213

15 Birmingham City 21,180

16 Huddersfield Town 19,418

17 Watford 18,876

18 Preston North End 16,720

19 Queens Park Rangers 16,718