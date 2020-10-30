Wrexham members to vote on Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney takeover bid

Ryan Reynolds

In a statement published online, the club confirmed that voting packs had been received detailing the next steps of the proposed takeover - with votes taking place on Monday November 9.

Prior to the vote, a meeting will be held to discuss the takeover and to share their views on the proposals.

Reynolds and McElhenney will outline their vision for the club during the meeting - with only members invited to partake.

The results of the vote will be announced on November 16 - 75 per cent of members must vote in favour for the resolutions to be approved.

Should that happen, the final steps will then be taken for the pair to assume control of Wrexham.

The terms of the offer made by Reynolds and McElhenney can be seen here:

The Buyer will acquire the entire issued share capital of Wrexham AFC Limited for one peppercorn from the WST.

The Buyer will invest in cash on completion £2 million into Wrexham AFC Limited, in the form of non-redeemable shares. The investment will be utilised for working capital purposes and for investing in the infrastructure, management, players and facilities of WAFC as the Buyer sees fit.

The new owners of Wrexham AFC Limited will enter into a sub-lease of the Racecourse Ground for a period of 25 years at an annual rent of £115,000 per year. Control of the lease will remain with the WST.

The Buyer will enter into covenants with WST regarding matters of historically important club heritage during the period the Buyer is the majority owner of WAFC. Whilst the Buyer has no intention of changing any of the following heritage matters, the Buyer will need to obtain the WST's prior consent on the listed matters, before any change is allowable.