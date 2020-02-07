Cameron checks in at Shifnal Town

The centre-half has agreed a deal to join the West Midlands League Premier Division leaders and goes straight into the squad for tomorrow’s trip to Wolves Sporting, writes Nick Elwell.

“Stefan is a player I have admired for a while and he really stood out when we played Smethwick just after Christmas,” said Carter.

“He is a very athletic defender and brings something a little bit different to the squad.”

Carter is keen for a return to action tomorrow after seeing last Saturday’s game at Worcester Raiders and Tuesday’s trip to Dudley Sports postponed.

“It’s been a frustrating week because we were back to our best in the game against Bilston the other week and wanted to follow that up,” he said.

“We had a little blip after Christmas, but we have drilled the lads quite hard in training and they are looking fitter and stronger and back to where they were earlier in the season.

“They are chomping at the bit to play. We have a squad of 18 and they are all fit and keen to play.

“It’s going to be tough picking a team.”