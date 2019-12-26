Andy Jones lands England role

Andy Jones came through a rigorous interview process to beat dozens of other applicants from across the country to land the role.

England Colleges representative teams have been operating for over 10 years providing a unique and exciting opportunity for talented male and female footballers to perform at international level representing their country through domestic and international fixtures.

Jones, from Shrewsbury, has just returned from a two-day training camp at St George’s Park in Burton, the home of England national teams. During the camp, the ECFA team beat the Independent Schools Football Association 4-3.

Jones said: “It’s great that the college is supporting me to do this. It’s a fantastic opportunity and though I am volunteering my time, it will really help with our own football provision and student experience.

“In February half-term, I am travelling to Italy for the Rome International Tournament and we also have a number competitive fixtures against Australia and Wales.”