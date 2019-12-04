Dawley are dumped out of the cup

Telford Scaffolding Services progressed to the next round with a 3-0 win at Charles Darwin, writes John Tranter.

In the all-Telford clash, Park Rangers went through 5-1 at last year’s runners-up The Talbot.

In the Shropshire Sunday Challenge Cup third round, Captain Webb United progressed with a comfortable 6-0 home win to visitors SAHA while The Lions’ match at Ellesmere Rangers fell victim to the weather.

Only one game in the Telford Sunday Premier Division survived the weather where Britannia consolidated their current third spot with a 3-0 victory at Royal British Legion.

In Division One, leaders Bell & Bails missed the chance to improve their lead as opponents Bulls Head Dawley Bank Vets could not raise a side and Bluebell edged closer to them by comfortably overcoming The Crown 10-0.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors also closed up on the leading group with a 3-0 win at Pheasant.

Shifnal Imperials got the better of hosts St Georges by winning by the odd goal in seven.

Travellers Joy gained more joy on their travels at Lawley & Lightmoor Comets where their 5-2 success lifted them in to a mid-table position.