Shrewsbury Town retained list imminent as Paul Hurst ponders decisions

The curtain closes on Town's League One campaign at home to Leyton Orient on Saturday and the head coach faces a summer challenge in his first close season back in Shropshire.

A significant portion of the first-team squad at Crowd Meadow see their existing terms expire at the end of June, including regulars such as Marko Marosi, Chey Dunkley, Mal Benning, Tom Bayliss and Daniel Udoh. Some, however, have a year's extension option in the club's favour.

Hurst led Town to League One survival last weekend and thoughts have turned to moulding his squad for 2024/25 with big changes ahead. Shrewsbury are set to confirm their squad retained list soon after a final ball is kicked.

"Once that's all taken place we'll let people know on my thoughts and the players' thoughts, it's not always one way, I have some decisions with players and with some players it'll be in their hands on what they want to do," Hurst said of decisions facing him.

"It's part of the job that's not nice, giving bad news out, but it's part of the job unfortunately. The group overall have worked hard and tried to take on board what we've asked. I think they've enjoyed it since we came in.

"I haven't got anything bad to say about any players, at places you get bad eggs, I haven't had to deal with that. That's been a relief."

Town, in 18th, could finish as high as 17th with a win over the mid-table O's. Results elsewhere could equally see Hurst's side drop down to 20th and finish just one place outside the relegation zone.

"Pretty close," Hurst said on the publication of Town's retained list. "You all shouldn't have to wait too long after the end of the season to find out the plans.

"Again, there will be some situations we have to wait on, that's myself included. We'll shake hands, go off and enjoy a break, some people will come back to the club and some will find new challenges out there.

"I think everyone is ready for that break. Perhaps a few things that have happened have made it feel like a long one (season), and difficult. But I keep saying to them this is a good job, don't be fooled by it, it's a hobby, then pass-time, then work, it's not easy – people see that – they are due that rest."