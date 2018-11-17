Stinking row rocks Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton

Gary Anderson and Wesley Harms both denied being responsible for "rotten egg smells" during their match on Friday at Aldersley Leisure Village.

Twice world champion Anderson, 47, won 10-2 to make it to the quarter-finals, but Dutchman Harms, 34, accusing Anderson of putting him off by leaving a "fragrant smell".

"It'll take me two nights to lose this smell from my nose," Harms told Dutch television station RTL7L.

But Anderson insisted the smell had come "from the table side".

The Scot said: "If the boy thinks I've farted he's 1,010% wrong. I swear on my children's lives that it was not my fault."

He added: "I had a bad stomach once on stage before and admitted it. So I'm not going to lie about farting on stage.

"Every time I walked past there was a waft of rotten eggs so that's why I was thinking it was him.

"It was bad. It was a stink, then he started to play better and I thought he must have needed to get some wind out.

"If somebody has done that they need to see a doctor. Seemingly he says it was me but I would admit it."