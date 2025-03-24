Two local charities have benefited thanks to two Powys ladies darts competitions
The Llanbadarn Ladies Darts League raised £505 recently in two darts competitions held by the ladies darts league at The Severn Arms in Penybont near Llandrindod Wells.
Two cheques have since been presented to Tricia Powell for Powys Diabetes and Sarah Miles for Llandrindod Wells Legs Club, to help the work they do and to benefit local residents.