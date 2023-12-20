Dog & Partridge are the Super League champions

Second-placed King’s Head A won 3-2 at Gilberts B in a top-class game including Stephen Jones hitting a massive 107.36 average followed by Richy Platt with a 103.60 average. Other winners for King’s Head were Matthew Dennant and Mark Maiden, with Ryan O’Connor on target for Gilberts

Staffs Knot finished with a 5-0 success over Gilberts C – Ian Stanton, Dickie Foster, James Hall, Paul Price and Jamie Hughes the fab five.

Jackie Maiden continued her fantastic run in Ladies Super League, winning both matches 3-0 against Jodie Rowlands and Julie Emery to move closer to title. Second-placed Grace Angell had a tight 3-2 victory over Shellbie Simmons while Debbie Davies enjoyed a 3-0 success over in-form Gemma Barrett.

Corpus trio Dave Lucas, Mark Watkiss and Ade Williams proved too hot to handle, clinching the Wednesfield Sunday League trebles title by beating Railway’s Callum Parkes, Len Slade and Jimmy Handley.

Losing semi-finalists were Corpus’s Andy Jervis, Pat Garner and Dan Rickwwod, along with Glassy Junction’s Tommy Aldridge, Jack Aldridge and Luke Griffiths.

Hotshots lead the Ettingshall Sunday League after winning away at The Gate, 5-3, including a 170 checkout from Hotshots’ Andy Eccles.

Second-placed Allens got pushed all the way by bottom-placed Noahs Ark, with Allens coming out 5-3 victors. Golden Lion destroyed The Angel 8-0, while Parkes Hall beat Bilston Cons 7-1.

Bridgtown Social remain two points clear in the Great Wyrley & Cheslyn Hay Monday League after winning 5-2 at Landywood SC.

Joint second-placed Victoria, Chase Social A and Colliers A all won to keep pressure on the leaders – beating Norton Lido, Colliers B and Cheslyn Hay WMC respectively.

Champions of Cannock Friday League, Hazlewood, completed the double by beating Bridgtown Social A in League Cup final – while Hazlewood’s Paul Price and Ian Stanton took the league doubles title by beating Bridgtown duo Pete Wyse and Mark Craddock.

Woodfield had a great 5-2 victory over Railway in the Wolverhampton Tuesday League – Paul Fellows, Geoff Knowles, Rich Bradshaw, Nathan Jones and John Evans doing the damage.

Wednesfield Legion raced into a 4-0 lead against Dog & Partridge through Lee Smart, Sid Bourne, Gary Lewis and John Jordan before the Dog took last three.

Leaders ECC A had a comfortable 5-2 over ECC B, while Corpus A and Gilberts A enjoyed 5-2 wins over Ring Of Bells and Three Crowns respectively.

Cleveland Arm’s Gavin Whyman took the Wednesday Tettenhall League average winners’ title, beating ECC’s Dean Fullwood 2-1 in the final.

Losing semi-finalists were Mike Harris and Dave Trainer, while Dodge Booth, Conrad Taylor, Neil Baugh and Callum Parkes made the quarters.