Darts fans have the chance to take to the oche with professionals

Former world champion, matchplay champion, European champion and primer league star 'Voltage' Rob Cross, world youth champion from Northern Ireland Josh 'Rocky' Rock, 9 times major finalist Terry 'The Bull' Jenkins, and 1983 world Champion Keith Deller MBE are lined up to be at the event the new Bridgnorth Rugby Club facilities.

Darts players will even be given the chance to take on one of the professionals at the event on Thursday, September 5.

The night will also feature walk on girls including former Love Island Star turned actress along with Miss Wales, Alisha Lancaster

Tickets, which cost £30 or £50 VIP are available from the club house.