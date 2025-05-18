Budding Luke Littlers need your help - Bridgnorth school launches fundraiser for darts academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bridgnorth Endowed school said it is trying to raise £1,000 for five oches ati its new 'Darts Academy', so it can provide students from the school as well as other nearby schools a place to improve their darts skills.

Children from Bridgnorth Endowed at the oche

"Some of our young people have shown incredible enthusiasm for darts, and we want to give them a welcoming, fun, and safe space to play, practice and develop their skills," a spokesperson for the school said. ""Completely free of charge, the academy will run every Thursday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, and will soon be open to players of all abilities up to the age of 16.

"There’ll be friendly matches, a chance to practice, and opportunities for players of all abilities to get involved. The café will be open for students to buy refreshments and it promises to be a great social gathering for all.

"To make this possible, we need to raise funds to buy five oches (dart lanes), which will allow us to create a professional setup for our players. Each oche costs £200. Our total target is £1,000. Every donation, big or small, will make a difference and help us give our students the Darts Academy they’re hoping for.

"To celebrate the launch, we’re also holding a celebrity match, featuring students and staff, in Bridgnorth Endowed's Old Hall at lunchtime on Friday, June 13.

"This is more than just a game – it’s a chance to support something positive, student-led, and community-driven."

If anybody can support the school they are encouraged to make a donation at https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-us-launch-our-darts-academy.