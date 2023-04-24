Cricket match being held to raise cash for autism charity

The T20 contest, organised by the charity Your Space, will be taking place at Chirk Cricket Club on Sunday, June 25.

It will see a Chirk side taking on The Metronomes – a travelling cricket club who hail from far and wide who fundraise for autism.

The Metronomes were founded in 2022 by husband and wife Michael and Bex Coleman, from Northumberland, who have children on the autism spectrum.

Their first match last year raised a total of £3,750, with an online cricket memorabilia auction, featuring items from many legends of the sport both past and present, helping boost the proceeds.

The match is being hosted by the local charity Your Space, which operates across Shropshire, Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire to support children with autistic spectrum condition and their families.

Your Space fundraiser Andrew Edwards said they were thrilled to be hosting the event – and were thankful to all those who have made it possible.

He said: “On a personal level, it will be wonderful to mix two of my passions in life, in cricket and Your Space. I have been working on organising this event since July 2022.

"Without the assistance and enthusiasm of Michael Coleman from The Metronomes, who has answered my hundreds of messages immediately, our sponsors, Suzanne Newall from Chirk AAA Club, and Tim Flack, from Chirk Cricket Club, for allowing us to use Holyhead Road for the day, the event would not go ahead.

"I am so looking forward to meeting The Metronomes as they seem like a great bunch of people who share my personal and Your Space’s values regarding inclusion and understanding of those on the spectrum in society.

A host of groups and businesses are supporting the event including match sponsors Anise Wrexham, Allington Hughes, and Caffi Wylfa Chirk, as well as match-ball sponsors, Daulby Read, Disability Cricket Podcast, Owens Cricket, Blades Gents Barbers Wrexham, and Jamie Ward Traditional Family Butchers.