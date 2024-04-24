Shropshire CCC bolster their squad with all-rounder

Currill, a hard-hitting middle order batter and seam bowler, started his career with Gloucestershire and plays his club cricket for Knowle & Dorridge in the Birmingham League.

“Ollie will be a great addition to our squad and has experience at this level from his time with Oxfordshire,” said Ed Home, Shropshire’s head of cricket. “He’s a match-winner with bat and ball.

“He’s a seam bowler and batting-wise, he’s explosive with the ability to adapt his game to the situation. If we need somebody to dig in and rebuild, then I think he’s got that in his locker as well.”

Currill’s arrival is particularly timely, added Home, with James Middleton unavailable this season, while he also anticipates Andy Sutton, another member of last season’s squad, will have limited availability.

He said: “James Middleton, who is now captain of Knowle & Dorridge, told us during the winter he would not be able to play this year because of work commitments and having a young family.

“Andy Sutton’s availability will be restricted because of his coaching commitments with Warwickshire County Cricket Club, so we’ve had to have a bit of a rethink in terms of our squad.

“With that in mind, we are pleased to have brought in Ollie after we heard he was available to play.

“The winter training and net sessions at Ellesmere College were well supported, particularly as a number of our players spent the winter playing overseas.

“Two or three new faces attended the sessions and may well also feature during the course of the season.”

Shropshire, who will be captained for a second season by Shifnal all-rounder Charlie Home, begin their 2024 fixtures with two NCCA T20 group matches against Oxfordshire at Wormsley on Sunday.

Group matches in the competition against Herefordshire at Oswestry on Sunday, May 5 and, 24 hours later, Wales at St Asaph will follow.