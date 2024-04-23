Bears’ batters are in the runs, but first win remains elusive

Yates, opening partner Alex Davies and No.3 Will Rhodes are three of the top four run scorers in Division One so far this season with averages of 123, 120, and 116.

All three attempted to up the run-rate in a bid to force a result at Utilita Bowl but eventually rain won the day and the points were shared. Warwickshire pick up 13 points to Hampshire’s 10 – with neither side yet to win or lose a game after three rounds.

The visitors began the day with a 136-run lead but have a positive approach to trying to win, even if the odds, and in this case pitch, seemed stacked against them.

Davies was dropped at gully after adding one to his overnight score, and only added a single before advancing to Mohammad Abbas and skewing to short third to end a 56-run opening stand. He now has 481 runs this season and sits on top of the charts.

Yates was tasked to keep the scoreboard ticking, while the proper aggression came from the other end, with Rhodes, Ed Barnard and Dan Mousley not needing a second invitation to attack.

Boundaries remained tricky to consistently score but Warwickshire particularly impressed with their running between the wickets, which added runs consistently at over four runs an over.

Rhodes is up to 348 runs in the Championship but his 25 off 39 was ended when he was leg-before to a delivery which turned from Liam Dawson.

The degree of spin would have excited Warwickshire, and their spinners Danny Briggs and Yates, as they started to plot the perfect time to pull out and put some pressure on the hosts.

The Yates and Rhodes alliance had brought 46 runs and Yates continued with Barnard in a similar vein – with a 54 run stand, as Yates picked up his half-century in 84 balls with a delicious cut to the boundary.

Barnard fell for a 17-ball 18 when he skied Dawson, with the left-arm spinner settling underneath it himself.

Mousley picked out mid on after a quick-fire 14 before the drizzle that had come down throughout the morning got slightly heavier after lunch and saw play stopped at 14:00 BST.

It proved terminal as hands were shaken two hours later, with Hampshire at the foot of the table and Yates left unbeaten after his third 50 plus score of the season.

Warwickshire head coach Mark Robinson said: “One or two people have written that game off but we were having a go. The boys were determined to bat positively and get into a position where we could look at them, and put them under some pressure. But the weather hasn’t allowed that to happen.

“The game meandered yesterday in a first session which went nowhere. That kind of helped us as it put them under a lot of pressure when they realised that they were going to be short of bonus points, and we cashed in.

“We’ve done our best to try and force a victory but the weather hasn’t allowed us to capitalise.

“The bowlers are dying for [a more competitive pitch]. They have done some heavy duty in the dirt. We want to get back to a ball that will swing and a surface that the ball will go through on and the edges will carry.

“[The top three all averaging 100] is fantastic and great for their confidence and how they have played. Yatesy has expanded his game a little bit and played with more aggression. He has been more on the front foot, played expansively and attractively. He is in a good place as a cricket; catching well, his bowling and scoring runs.

“For Davo as captain it is big to take some pressure off with some runs. With Will looks like the captaincy off his shoulders has allowed him to play with freedom and confidence.

“We know we will be tested more with the Dukes ball and on wickets with more carry. There are some challenges to come but we have played some good cricket in the last two matches and driven games which we can take forward.”