Edgbaston is set for another draw

In the 35 overs that were possible, Warwickshire took their first innings to 175 for five in reply to the visitors’ 400 all out, Ed Barnard building a studious 69 to deny Nottinghamshire the clatter they need to force the game forward.

As in the first two games of the season at Edgbaston, a combination of placid pitch and weather interference has shunted the contest inexorably towards a draw.

Ben Duckett’s brilliant double-century gave Nottinghamshire a platform from which to press for victory, but the excellent bowling conditions of the stormy second afternoon, when Warwickshire dipped to 26 for three, were not replicated on the third.

The cloud was high and the pitch well-behaved as Warwickshire, having resumed on 71 for three, advanced towards the follow on figure of 251. If they reach that on the final morning, a draw, always highly likely, will become a certainty.

Warwickshire all-rounder Jake Bethell said: “It was a good day for us. After sitting in the pavilion all day it could easily have been the kind of day where we lost a few poles so it was a good effort to lose only two. We were unfortunate to lose Mous (Dan Mousley) because he played lovely last night.

“The weather kind of fluctuated and when the clouds came over it did a bit, but when the sun was out it was quite nice to bat. We did come on and off a couple of times and it is tough to switch on and off but we stayed nice and ready and we were really unfortunate to lose Barn at the end because he played so well.

“I was pleased to get some time at the crease. It has been a bit of a weird season so far for me personally because our top order has batted so well that I have not really had a chance to get into the season myself so this knock has been quite nice to get some time in the middle and kick-start my season.”

Gareth Roderick’s first century of the campaign handed Worcestershire the ascendancy after England spinner Shoaib Bashir brought about a mini collapse on day three of the County Championship match with Somerset at Kidderminster.

Roderick mixed determined defence with aggressive stroke-play in helping Worcestershire earn a first innings lead of 142.

His partnership of 194 with Jake Libby was the bedrock of Worcestershire securing four batting bonus points.

Bashir had enjoyed a quiet start to the season after his 17 wickets in his opening three Tests in India with two wickets in matches against Surrey at The Oval and Nottinghamshire at Taunton.

But he settled into a good rhythm on a wicket offering some turn, removed Libby and Kashif Ali in quick succession and asked questions of all the batters during a 28 over spell.

Somerset were left three overs batting and Jason Holder made an early breakthrough in dismissing Sean Dickson.

Roderick said: “The lads applied themselves really well throughout the day. We knew we would have to ride our luck a little on a pitch still offering a bit. We got a little bit lucky, quite a few playing and missings, but I thought the boys stuck at it really well and managed to minimise the damage.

“We’ve got a nice little lead on the board and a great wicket tonight. You can’t really hope for much more than getting just one in a three-over span. One less to get tomorrow.

“Innings of three phrases? It’s what we talk about in the dressing room a lot, not looking at the day as a whole, bring it down into little chunks and just try to chop them off.

“I love batting with Jake and he batted tremendously well. It’s always nice batting with him.

“After a run of a couple of low scores, you just want to get a score. I’m more happy with the position we are in as a unit going into tomorrow.

“We are going to have to be patient tomorrow. As long as you stack the ball in the right areas for long enough, you are always in the game.”

Ryana MacDonald-Gay’s sensational start to the season continued as she took four for 18 to help bowl the South East Stars to a 71-run (D/L) win over the Central Sparks in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy match at Beckenham.

The Maidstone-born seamer now has 12 wickets for the season after just three matches and a lethal spell helped finish the Sparks off after Paige Scholfield and Tash Farrant gave the Stars a platform with 65 and 54 respectively.

The Sparks’ Hannah Baker – from Kingswinford – finished with career-best figures of 5 for 45 as the hosts faltered from 230 for three to 268 all out, but the total proved way beyond the Sparks, who never seriously recovered from losing four wickets for two runs, having been on 56 for two. They eventually closed on 118 for six when play was abandoned.

Baker said: “It’s disappointing that we haven’t won today but the weather wasn’t on our side. Overall it was a good performance and I wouldn’t have had my five-for without the catches the girls took, especially the one by Katie George as well. There were a few possible chances that hurt us a bit early on but I think we fought back well. Grace Potts bowled very well as well.

“I’ve no idea what we’d have done if we’d won the toss, it was a wet day. It was pretty cold and the handwarmers do a job. I’ve got quite a lot of confidence from the last three games so hopefully it can continue. I’ve never got a five-for before, so my brother doesn’t have that one up on me any more!”

Staffordshire’s opening Twenty20 fixtures of the National Counties Cricket Association season against Cheshire at Checkley both fell victim to the weather yesterday.