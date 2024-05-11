Lewis Evans will lead Shropshire XI

Evans is one of four players in the Shropshire CCC XI, along with Peter Clark, wicketkeeper Ben Lees and Ben Roberts, who played in the county’s NCCA Twenty20 Cup fixture against Wales at St Asaph on Monday.

A number of Shropshire’s promising players, who have played for the county’s academy side in recent seasons, will also be handed a chance to impress.

Shropshire have named 12 players, with a nominated non-batter, for the fixture.

Shropshire coach Ed Ashlin said: “I’ve seen the Shropshire County League team and it’s a strong side full of experienced cricketers, but also some good, young cricketers as well. Looking at the two teams, it will be a quality game of cricket, competitive, and a good opportunity for all the players involved to show off their skills and how good they are.

“We have selected a young side in general, but with some first-team experience with Ben Roberts, Ben Lees, Peter Clark and Lewis Evans.

“Lewis has captained various county age group sides over the years and he’s always had a very mature head on young shoulders.

“He thinks about the game well, he’s proud to play for Shropshire, so he will do a good job for us as captain.”

Shropshire CCC XI: Dan Walker (Shrewsbury), Dan Vaughan (Wellington), Ollie Parton (Shifnal), Seb Scott (Bridgnorth), Peter Clark (Shrewsbury), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Matt Kenvyn (Bagnall Norton), Lewis Evans (Shrewsbury, captain), Charlie Walker (Wombourne), Ben Roberts (Shifnal), George McCormick (Chester Boughton Hall), Ollie Smith (Wellington).

Shropshire County Cricket League XI: Danny Cohen (Wem), Harry Chandler (Wem), Josh Darley (Oswestry), Oliver Plank (Quatt), Ryan Wheldon (Quatt), Craig Heath (Cound), David Laird (Newtown), Tom Astley (Wem), Scott Furber (Quatt), Shabbir Khan (Whitchurch), Dan Bowen (Whitchurch).

Meanwhile, Shropshire have been drawn to face Berkshire and Cornwall at Slough in the NCCA T20 Super 12s next Sunday.

The winners of each of the four Super 12s groups will progress to Finals Day at Chester Boughton Hall on Sunday May 26.