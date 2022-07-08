Notification Settings

Davina Perrin to make Hundred history

Davina Perrin is poised to become The Hundred’s youngest cricketer after the 15-year-old was signed by Birmingham Phoenix ahead of the second edition of the competition.

Perrin, a Tettenhall College pupil who became the first woman to play for Fordhouses Cricket Club, helped Central Sparks reach the final of this year’s Charlotte Edwards Cup.

She was one of a raft of signings announced yesterday as the women’s and men’s sides finalised their squads just four weeks before the tournament gets under way.

Natasha Wraith, Nancy Harman and Grace Ballinger will be alongside Perrin at the Edgbaston-based team.

Perrin said: “It’s a dream come true to have signed for Birmingham Phoenix. To have the opportunity to train and potentially play alongside the likes of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine and Amy Jones is amazing and I can’t wait to get going.”

