Davina Perrin to make Hundred history

Davina Perrin

Perrin, a Tettenhall College pupil who became the first woman to play for Fordhouses Cricket Club, helped Central Sparks reach the final of this year’s Charlotte Edwards Cup.

She was one of a raft of signings announced yesterday as the women’s and men’s sides finalised their squads just four weeks before the tournament gets under way.

Natasha Wraith, Nancy Harman and Grace Ballinger will be alongside Perrin at the Edgbaston-based team.