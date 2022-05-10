Shifnal are sitting pretty after victory number three

Lewis Evans top-scored for Shrewsbury with 78, but it as not enough to hold off Halesowen Picture: Stuart Leggett

Leamington headed to Shropshire having finished as Premier One runners-up last season.

And after winning the toss and electing to field, they looked to be in a strong position when they reduced to Shifnal to 25-3.

But a strong middle-order showing from Ethan Jamieson (56), skipper Chris Murrall (36) and Jack Twigger (48no) led to the Shropshire side finishing on 204-7 from 50 overs.

In response, Leamington were dismissed for 169 with Shaun Lorimer (4-30) proving to be Shifnal’s man of the match with an outstanding bowling performance.

The result leaves Shifnal sitting second in the table.

Shrewsbury, though, are second bottom and remain without a win this season after they were beaten by four wickets at Halesowen.

In what was Halesowen’s first win of the summer, Lewis Evans hit 78 and Matt Swift scored 46 as Shrewsbury reached 243-8 from their 50 overs.

But an excellent 106 from Alex Hinkley and 55 from former Shropshire batter Alexei Kervezee eased Halesowen to victory off the first ball of the 46th over.

In Division Two, Wem secured a 55-run win at Dorridge. Opener Harry Chandler (46), top scored for the north Shropshire side with Sam Peate (28), Graham Wagg (25) and Andrew Harrison (23 not out) also making useful contributions as Wem finished on 183 in 37 overs.

It seemed as, though, Dorridge spinners Jack Mills (5-12) and Perry Derrick (4-55) had enough exploiting the local conditions.

But in response, Dorridge were all out for 128 – with Dan Cohen’s five wickets for just 26 runs wrapping up the game for Wem.

Worfield took on a Lichfield side who also won promotion last year via the County League play-offs.

And it was Lichfield who went on to secure a comfortable six-wicket victory – with Worfield having now lost all four of the matches they have played so far.

Winning the toss and inviting their hosts to bat, Lichfield skittled Worfield for 50 in 21 overs with Riley Ward finishing with the remarkable figures of six wickets for nine runs from five overs.

Brinder Phagura (3-13) also impressed with the ball.

Lichfield then wasted no time in reaching their target, despite an impressive performance from Worfield spinner Ben Hudson (3-10).

Bridgnorth fell to a narrow defeat against Wolverhampton with just two balls remaining in a close finish at Danescourt.

The foundation of Bridgnorth’s final total of 210-9 in 50 overs came from a fourth-wicket stand of 108 between Staffordshire all-rounder Michael Hill (60) and Shropshire’s Matty Simmons (50).

Around that partnership, Bridgnorth lost wickets at regular intervals with Aqab Ahmed (3-37) the pick of the Wolverhampton bowlers.

The early dismissal of the prolific Warrick Fynn didn’t affect Wolverhampton as Worcestershire’s Tom Fell (78), Charlie Home (30) and Joe Stanley (30) eased them to 190 before Fell was out with 21 required.