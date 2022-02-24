Joe Clarke returns from disappointing Karachi Kings campaign

Manchester Originals' Joe Clarke bats during The Hundred match at The Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Thursday July 22, 2021..

The former Llanfyllin High School student, who plays for Nottinghamshire, headed to Pakistan for a second season with the Kings, after starring for them in 2021.

He returned home midway through franchise series due to a thigh injury – however went back to Pakistan to complete the tournament. And personally with the bat Clarke recorded good scores, hitting 26, 24, and 26 in the opening games.

He suffered one duck, before struck 40 against the Sultans, before a half century of 52 in the Kings final game of the series against Gladiators.

However, collectively the Kings had a disastrous campaign, losing eight games on the spin to hold one of the worst losing runs in T20 cricket.

Following the end of the tournament, Clarke posted on social media: “Thank you @KarachiKingsARY and @thePSLt20 for another experience playing cricket in Pakistan.