Jack Home admits 'it may not happen again' after England beaten by Inidia on home ground

Shropshire and Worcester teen Home, 19, claimed four late wickets but was unable to deny opponents India a 55-run victory to take the series 3-1.

Shifnal's Home and England took some early punishment as India stormed to 363-9 with two brilliant centuries, including 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi record fastest youth ODI century from 52 balls.

But the former Shrewsbury School and Pears man put the brakes on India's charge late on and kept them well within 400 with a quartet of wickets all in three overs. It did not prove enough to level the series, however, as England's reply fell 55 runs short.

"It was very special to play for my country ay my home ground - something that might not happen again," Home said.

"I am very grateful and it was lovely to play here with my family here to watch and familiar faces round the ground. It was very nice and very homely because I come here and know what I'm doing and what end I'm bowling. It's lovely and a very proud day for me.

"They were very strongly-placed but we fought back really well and that's something that this group does really well. We have that fightback mentality."

There is one match to finish the series, also taking place at New Road on Monday.