Shropshire's run to the NCCA Trophy final is 'a credit to leading duo'

Shropshire won all four of their group games in this season's 50-over competition ahead of beating Northumberland in the last eight and then Suffolk in the semi-finals.

As they look forward to playing in the county’s first one-day final since 2013, Shropshire first-team coach Ed Ashlin believes being able to select a settled side has been important in this season’s Trophy run.

He also highlighted the roles played by the club’s head of cricket Ed Home and captain Charlie Home in leading the team so impressively.

"I think it’s credit to the job that Ed and Charlie in particular have done over the last three years,” said Ashlin. “We’ve got a settled group and have got some quality cricketers who know what they’re doing.

“Hopefully we can come away with something to show for it on Sunday as that would be lovely. Rather than just going and enjoying the day, hopefully we can go and win the game.

“But we know that Dorset, having got into the same position as us by reaching the final, are going to be a quality side as well.”

Ashlin said it’s “exciting” for the county side to have progressed to the final after playing consistently well throughout the competition in overcoming strong National Counties opposition.

"It’s been a great journey so far in terms of the games we’ve won,” he said. "I think we’ve played some really good cricket and the good thing is we’ve won in a lot of different ways as well.

“We have had quite a spin-heavy bowling attack in some games. You would think batting first and bowling second’s the way to go, but we’ve also won games chasing as well.

“It’s been great and we’re just looking forward to Sunday, so hopefully we can put in a good performance on the day.”

Shropshire’s only previous success in this competition - then known as the MCCA Trophy - came in 2010 when they beat Lincolnshire in the final, which was played at the north east home of Durham County Cricket Club.

This time it will be a much shorter journey to Chester, with Ashlin hoping plenty of Shropshire supporters will make the trip this weekend.

“It would be great to see as much support as possible,” he added. "It’s a nice place to play cricket and it’s probably one of the best club grounds in the country.

“It’s probably under an hour’s journey for lots of people within Shropshire, so hopefully we can get plenty of people there supporting the team.”

Tickets for adults are available to buy in advance for £12.50, with admission rising to £14 on the day. It’s free entry for children.

They can be purchased here.