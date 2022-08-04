Raheem Muhammad: Emerging talent puts Telford's boxing scene on map

Raheem Muhammad in action. Picture: Queensberry Promotions.

The 20-year-old is one of a handful of stars putting the town on the map and he currently sits at 2-0 in his budding career.

His last win came in early June and Muhammad insists boxing in the area is back on the rise.

“On a professional basis, I’d say the Telford boxing scene is in the best place it’s ever been,” he said.

“Before there was not much going on in Telford, but with everyone doing so well now it’s means we’re on the rise.

“More fighters will probably start coming through Telford as more big shows take place here.

“We all looked up to Richie Woodhall – since then it kind of died off, but now it’s on the rise again and hopefully it will keep climbing.”

Muhammad is one of a handful of Telford stars signed to Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions – one of the biggest promotions in boxing.

Over the last two years Queensberry have held several shows in Telford as they take advantage of the growing interest and Muhammad is delighted to see Telford on the biggest stage.

“When I signed I didn’t know there would be so many shows in Telford, I just thought I’d be somewhere in the Midlands,” he added.

“When I found out there was a show in Telford in April before mine, which I would have got on before Ramadan, I was gutted because I thought it might not happen again.

“Then we got the call to say they’re doing another one in June. With how the show went, I wouldn’t be surprised if they did it again soon.

“Having these big shows puts Telford on the map!

“Big names in boxing come down and with the local lads on the card, it brings the community together for them.

“It puts Telford on a big stage and pushes us all forward,” he added.

“When I was an amateur there was nothing at all. I never imagined doing anything professionally in Telford.

“Now, for the younger lads as well, it’s massive.”

When asked how you keep building the Telford scene, Muhammad said: “I personally think you have to keep doing things in the community.

“When I go to Friday prayer, I take time to speak to the younger kids who are either in boxing or in and around it.

“They ask me questions and I take time to speak to them.

“It keeps the interest going and hopefully one day they’ll carry it on for everybody else.