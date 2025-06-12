Wrekin Rocky has his eyes on the Midlands title

Apart from copping a couple of right hands from Sam Kirk, the Telford Cinderella Man had it pretty much all his own way at the Holiday Inn, Birmingham Airport. Referee Peter McCormack scored the four-rounder 40-36.

Doncaster’s Kirk (11st 2lb) spent much of the contest on the retreat as 35-year-old Stevens drilled him with southpaw jabs, then threw straight lefts downstairs.

Maybe he could’ve made more use of left hooks to the body and uppercuts. At times he was a little reckless when moving in and caught cuffing shots, but the super-lightweight dominated.

He kept a high-tempo throughout the show opener.

Sam Kirk, to his credit, bit on the gumshield and took what came his way.

Stevens (10st 9lb) did work Kirk’s ribs with both hands in the second and in the third the northerner’s gumshield twice fell out as the former Midlands champ found another gear.

In the final round, Stevens relentlessly chased his opponent around the ring, pinned him to the ropes and planted left hooks to the body.

Long lefts pierced Kirk’s guard before Stevens closed the show with two right hooks to the head.

That’s Stevens' 12th outing. He’s served a tough apprenticeship against good men away from home and lost four.

Now training at Tristan Davies’ Donnington gym, he itches for bigger tests. He certainly deserves the title opportunity he cried out for on Saturday night.

Tristan said: “It was about getting the win for us. Fight in an English title eliminator, get him a prospect on a TV show – that’s my aim. Get him a couple of good paydays, he wants to earn a few quid.

“With Kirk, it’s one step at a time. He’s fit enough and busy. He’s settled down better with the team and it’s the little things where you can see a difference.

“He won’t admit it, but the fight before this one, he was nervous – and that’s understandable. People don’t realise how scary this pro game can be. There’s no hiding place.“For this one, he was a lot calmer.”

