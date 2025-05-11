Liam Davies opens up on mental health struggles after statement boxing win

The Donnington fighter was on top of the world when he won the IBO super bantamweight world title in March last year, before losing the belt with his first professional defeat at the hands of Shabaz Masoud in November.

In his first bout since that loss, Davies put in a disciplined display to beat Walker in Nottingham by unanimous decision, in what was Davies' debut at featherweight.

The 29-year-old won the vacant IBF International featherweight title in the process and broke down in tears in an interview after the victory as he revealed mental health battles had plagued him since his loss.

"At some points it was too easy and I made it hard for myself," Davies said after beating Walker.

Liam Davies poses for a photo following victory over Kurt Walker in their IBF International Featherweight title fight at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on May 10, 2025 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"My corner was reminding me to keep it simple, it was a bit like a spar at times and when I was expecting him to get tired he came on a bit and gave me a tougher fight than I expected.

"I haven't told anyone but I went from the best year of my life to my worst, I went through some depression, anxiety, broke down and cried with my wife and I had to keep it in and be a man.

"I had to push on, carry on and fight for better days. Tonight I got it.

"It wasn't my best performance, probably one of the worst in my career, but it's my proudest win because I had a lot going on in my head.

"I kept a smile on my face and tried to be the same old confident Liam and I was looking forward to it because I saw the light at the end of the tunnel.

"Last year was a rollercoaster, I don't know if people will understand but most boxers will. I had my biggest win, my highest high and then boom, straight to the bottom.

Liam Davies punches Kurt Walker during their IBF International Featherweight title fight at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on May 10, 2025 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"People stopped phoning me, I lost sponsors and dealt with a lot. My people stood by me and I reaped the reward tonight.

"I'm better than that, but I needed it. I had to dig in. I wasn't bothered about my performance, it was about getting back on track and showing myself I've still got it.

"I believe I have and next time I'll be better."

Davies started the fight well and attacked the body early in the fight with a number of damaging low right hooks.

Liam Davies punches Kurt Walker during their IBF International Featherweight title fight at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on May 10, 2025 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Walker gained some confidence at the end of the third round and threw a dangerous left-right combination to keep his opponent wary.

As the rounds progressed Davies took control of the contest and he was throwing the more eye-catching punches compared to Walker, who failed to have any period of sustained pressure.

Davies won the fight with scorecards of 117-111, 115-113 and 116-112 and is now taking time to enjoy his win before thinking of the future.

He added: "I learned that us Davies are tough!

Liam Davies punches Kurt Walker during their IBF International Featherweight title fight at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on May 10, 2025 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"I learned a lot about myself, a lot about people and they either stick with you or they don't.

"I learned who were my real friends, my real team and things can only get better from here.

"Tonight is not about anyone else but myself, where I've come from, Donnington, Telford. I'm a Donnington boy.

"I've come from the dirt and now I need a new cabinet because mine is full and I have this beauty (new belt) to put in there.

"I'm chuffed and now I'll enjoy a week off before I even think about what's next."