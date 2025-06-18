Bridgnorth Boxing Academy presents: Severn Showdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Date: 12th July 2025

Venue: AFC Bridgnorth, Crown Meadow

Doors open: 2pm | First Bell 3pm

Event Poster

This explosive afternoon of boxing will showcase boxers from Bridgnorth and beyond, stepping into the ring to represent their clubs. From hard-hitting heavyweight clashes to fast-paced featherweight bouts, Severn Showdown promises edge-of-your-seat excitement for boxing enthusiasts of all ages.

Harry Liddle and Marcus Rowley current promotional champions

Bridgnorth Boxing Academy, known for developing disciplined, skilled, and determined boxers, is putting its best prospects on display. Fans will have the rare opportunity to watch local talent battle it out in front of a home crowd – and perhaps witness the rise of the next boxing star.

Jodie Ansell in the thick of the action

Event Highlights:

Action-packed bouts





Family-friendly environment

Food & drink available

Raffle prizes and club merchandise

Tickets are available now through Bridgnorth Boxing Academy , boxers, AFC Bridgnorth Bar or at the door (subject to availability). Early booking is advised as demand is expected to be high.

Tickets:

Adults: £15

Under 16s: £10

For tickets and more information, call 07538 275960, email bridgnorthboxingacademy@outlook.com, or visit bridgnorthboxingacademy.com

Join us ringside and be part of the electric atmosphere as Severn Showdown brings the spirit of boxing back to Bridgnorth!