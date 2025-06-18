Bridgnorth Boxing Academy presents: Severn Showdown
Boxing fans are in for a thrilling afternoon of action as Bridgnorth Boxing Academy proudly presents the Severn Showdown, a boxing event set to light up the town with exhibition bouts, scored bouts and promotional title bouts.
Date: 12th July 2025
Venue: AFC Bridgnorth, Crown Meadow
Doors open: 2pm | First Bell 3pm
This explosive afternoon of boxing will showcase boxers from Bridgnorth and beyond, stepping into the ring to represent their clubs. From hard-hitting heavyweight clashes to fast-paced featherweight bouts, Severn Showdown promises edge-of-your-seat excitement for boxing enthusiasts of all ages.
Bridgnorth Boxing Academy, known for developing disciplined, skilled, and determined boxers, is putting its best prospects on display. Fans will have the rare opportunity to watch local talent battle it out in front of a home crowd – and perhaps witness the rise of the next boxing star.
Event Highlights:
Action-packed bouts
Family-friendly environment
Food & drink available
Raffle prizes and club merchandise
Tickets are available now through Bridgnorth Boxing Academy , boxers, AFC Bridgnorth Bar or at the door (subject to availability). Early booking is advised as demand is expected to be high.
Tickets:
Adults: £15
Under 16s: £10
For tickets and more information, call 07538 275960, email bridgnorthboxingacademy@outlook.com, or visit bridgnorthboxingacademy.com
Join us ringside and be part of the electric atmosphere as Severn Showdown brings the spirit of boxing back to Bridgnorth!