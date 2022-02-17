Shabaz Masoud signs for promotion

Shabaz Masoud Photo: Karen Priestley Photography

The undefeated 9-0 super-bantamweight, who started out at Wellington Boxing Academy, is regarded as one of the brightest talents in the sport.

In November he came through his toughest test to date with a dominant display against Argentinian Diego Alberto Ruiz, leading to several promotions chasing his signature.

Masoud, who was formerly signed with Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions, opted for new company Probellum and becomes their latest big name signing.

"I'm truly honoured to be signing with Probellum. I have been waiting for an opportunity like this for a while and now it is finally here," Masoud said.

"I truly believe that I have what it takes to go all the way to the top, and with Probellum now on board, the sky is the limit.

"I've learned so much over the past couple of years since teaming up with my trainer Ben Davison, and now I'm looking forward to getting active and showing exactly what I'm capable as I start to challenge for titles."

Probellum's first events of 2022 were recently announced for March with a two-night show in Dubai followed by an event in Newcastle.

Although Masoud could not say if he was fighting on either event, he has confirmed he will fight again before April ahead of Ramadan.

Probellum president Richard Schaefer said: "We're delighted to add yet another unbeaten fighter to our ranks by welcoming Shabaz Masoud.

"Even after only nine fights, his skills are clear to see, and we are confident that he has what it takes to achieve big things in the sport.