Tyler Denny set to Cash in on first defence of European belt

The Rowley Regis star will take on the unbeaten Cash at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on June 22 after the latter’s promoter, Matchroom, finally confirmed a date.

Wolverhampton welterweight Conah Walker will feature as the main support, taking on unbeaten Lewis Crocker.

Matchroom won the purse bid to stage the Denny-Cash showdown nearly two months ago but there followed a frustrating wait while a time and a place were finalised.

Denny has been eager to return to action since beating Italy’s Matteo Signani to claim the EBU crown in front of a packed house at Wolverhampton Civic Hall last December.

The 32-year-old former plumber was expected to make a voluntary defence of the title in either February or March but the plan changed when the EBU ordered him to face Cash, the mandatory challenger.

Cash, unbeaten in 16 professional bouts, is a former British middleweight champion who knocked out another Rowley Regis fighter, Jason Welborn, in the fifth round of their bout in August 2020.

But he has fought only three times since and in Denny will face a seriously confident boxer on one of the best runs on the British scene.

The Black Country Boxing-trained ace has won his last five fights, including a run of three straight against previously unbeaten opponents.

“He’s a big name but I am the European champion,” said Denny. “I certainly don’t put him on a pedestal.

“A lot of people might look and think ‘ah, he’ll beat me’ but it was the same when I fought Brad Rea. Brad Pauls was also supposed to beat me and River Wilson-Bent.

“People said Signani was two steps up. I don’t mind, bring it on.

“I am going to enjoy it while I can and I just want to keep winning. I’ll look back at the end of my career. Every day you have to work hard.

“These are the fights I want. They are the ones who will take me to the next level.”

Walker is also aiming to continue his climb through the ranks when he takes on former WBO European champion Crocker.

The 28-year-old stopped Celtic champion Lloyd Germain inside two rounds in January and is now ranked No.5 with the WBA.