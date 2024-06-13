Telford star boxer eyeing a domino effect

Davies has held the IBO super-bantamweight title since March, after beating Erik Robles in Birmingham.

The 28-year-old will now defend his belt when he takes on Shabaz Masoud on July 20.

And he says it will take something special to stop him.

“I think it is part of the game though isn’t it,” Davies said about his next fight.

“You do one, and then the next one comes up.

“It is like that game where the mole comes up, and you have to hit it. They just keep coming and coming.

“They keep coming, and you knock them down like dominoes and then move on to the next till I am up there.

“I am so close now to getting it. It does not matter who they put against me that is how close I am.

“It is going to take something special to take that away from me.”