Telford's Liam Davies pulls out of big fight showdown due to illness

Davies and Masoud had been due to top the bill at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on Saturday, July 20. But Telford’s Davies, who was due to make the first defence of his IBO super bantamweight title, has been forced to withdraw through illness and the bout is expected to be rescheduled for September.

The fight, when it happens, will be among the biggest in the history of Shropshire boxing. Masoud, unbeaten in 12 professional bouts, is now based in Stoke but previously fought for Wellington Boxing Club as an amateur, where his uncle Mo Fiaz is head coach.

That included two meetings with Davies, with Masoud winning both.