Davies officially opened EAC Telford’s new servicing facility in Stafford Park – a move which has already delivered eight new jobs, with more expected.

Bosses at the business, Mark and Jayne Kettle, sponsor World, European, and British Super Bantamweight champion Davies, who recently defeated Erik Robles Ayala to become IBO World Champion and extend his record to 16-0.

It was, therefore, fitting he should help cut the ribbon at the new base for EAC, which services Telford and the surrounding areas of Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton. Rally driver Tony North, who is also sponsored by the business, was also in attendance.

The new site was developed in response to rising demand and adds to its depots in Madeley and Halesfield with plans to grow further.

Mark said: “It was quite an emotional day opening the new base and I was keen to thank all the staff for their support on this journey, as well as Liam. It’s great to have the third facility open and, in the future, we would like to expand even further with more local branches.

"That’s our long-term plan. This new site has allowed us to bring in eight extra staff and we are interviewing for more. We are hoping to bring in about 12 people altogether.”

The new facility is a one-stop shop for automotive servicing and maintenance, incorporating passenger car repair, fleet servicing, and electric vehicle servicing.

Built on over three quarters of an acre of land, the site has 100 parking bays, a reception area, eight service ramps, and a large office space upstairs.

Comprising six offices, EAC will use the office space to host its new call centre, which will enable customers to contact all four of the business’ sites. The space will also be used as a training facility for technicians.

Jayne added: “Providing an exceptional service to our community is our overarching mission, and this new facility will help us do just that as we look to keep pace with the incredible demand we have experienced across the area."

"As a Point S member, we are grateful to be supported by a globally recognised brand that goes above and beyond to help future-proof our business and the people within it.

“With two fully trained master technicians and electric vehicle servicing accreditation, we are committed to bringing new technology to the Telford and Wrekin area and ensuring that we can service modern vehicles.”