Rising star Liam Davies enjoys a special night at home

Liam Davies (Photo: Jennifer Charlton)

A rising star of the sport, Davies took on the Bulgarian fighter at the Telford International Centre on Saturday.

The fight was the 25-year-old’s first outing since signing for promoter Frank Warren and his company Queensberry Promotions.

Not since he was a teenager had Davies fought in his home town.

But with the crowd fully behind him, he dropped Slavchev four times, twice in each round, before it was mercifully stopped a minute into the second.

“It was a night that I will never forget and I just want to thank all the fans that came and all the fans who have supported me on social media,” Davies said.

“Because of the current rules and regulations we were only able to sell 170 tickets.

“But those fans took the roof off. It was an incredible atmosphere and as soon as I heard that noise I couldn’t wait to put on a show.

“I’m not in this sport for the money. I’m in it for the memories and to be the best boxer I can be.

“But in 20/30 years time, I will be talking about that night at the International Centre.

“To fight in my home town is special. But to do it with that support behind me really was something I will never forget.”

The English bantamweight champion, Davies fought Slavchev in his second fight as a professional back in 2019.

But while he won that fight, he won it on points.

And he hopes his latest victory over the Bulgarian shows how far he has come in a short space of time – with the Telford fighter hoping for a shot at the British bantamweight title later this year.

“I boxed Slavchev two years ago and won on points but I had it in my mind this time I wanted to take him out,” Davies added. “I think it shows my progress.

“I spoke to him afterwards and he said he could see that progress. He said I’m now a lot stronger.