Jacob Lloyd says he will reset and go again after boxing defeat

Both he and trainer Mitch Roberts were understandably crestfallen after Friday’s four-round loss to Craig Nelson, referee Ryan Churchill scoring it 39-37.

Hopefully, the days that have passed since the setback on BCB’s Hangar, Wolverhampton, have put things into greater perspective.

I’ve said it many times before. A points defeat at the start of a pro journey is not the stuff of disasters, especially when you face someone with a carbon-copy record. Both Jacob and Nelson had won their debuts by stoppage.

It is part of the apprenticeship and Lloyd, from Shifnal, learned more against Nelson than in five fights with journeymen whose priority is lasting the distance.

It’s how you respond that’s important.

And there are positives. The 22-year-old showed old-fashioned “bottle” and played his part in a very entertaining scrap.

“I showed grit,” Jacob said. “It was a tough fight, 50-50 and he came to win – as they say, ‘someone’s O had to go’. He was a bit busier.”

“We’ll reset and go again,” he vowed, “there’s no other way. I believe I’ll come back stronger, 100 per cent.”

I had it all on the last round, which Nelson, from Bulwell, Nottinghamshire, took by outworking the Shropshire lad.

That is something Roberts will look at in the aftermath. Nelson (14st 13lbs) was allowed to look busy when he wasn’t being particularly effective. I also felt Jacob stayed in the pocket too long at times.

Nelson started well, keeping long jabs in Lloyd’s face, only for Jacob (14st 9lbs) to push him back in the session’s second half.

That’s another positive. Jacob refused to be subdued.

Jacob enjoyed his best moments in the third when he threw punches in bunches and there was hope he was poised to take control.

But Nelson, to his credit, found another gear in the fourth, kept the shots coming from both hands and sealed the decision.

Roberts said: “Jacob showed he’s game, he showed that by the way he stayed in there. He hurt him (Nelson) in the fourth.”

He added: “It was one of those nights.”