Telford's Liam Davies raring to go at Wembley Arena in bid for English title in front of Sky cameras

Shropshire’s Liam Davies is gunning for English title glory at Wembley this weekend Picture: Manjit Narotra/BCB Promotions

The highly-rated Telford boxer is competing against Merseysider Sean Cairns for the vacant English bantamweight title in front of the Sky television cameras tomorrow night.

Undefeated Davies, the pride of Donnington Boxing Club, takes to the SSE Arena aiming to bring national title success back to his hometown.

The 24-year-old has been supported by former world super-middleweight and commonwealth champion Richie Woodhall as well as his dad Tristan, a former Midlands champion, who runs the club in Donnington.

“I can’t wait to get in there and prove and back up what I’m saying, because I ain’t here to make up the numbers,” vowed Davies. “It’s been different but I’ve enjoyed it and hopefully this isn’t the first time.

“My dad boxed many years ago and my two younger brothers box and my sister is 10 and is going to have a go – it’s in the blood, 100 per cent.”

On performing on the big stage in the capital in front of the cameras for the first time, Davies added: “I’ve been under pressure in and out of boxing my whole life so it’s nothing new to me. I’m excited and looking to make a really good statement.”

Davies, whose bid to bring a professional show to Telford for the first time in more than a decade was cruelly dashed by the pandemic this year, is 7-0 since turning professional in 2018, including two knockouts.

The promising star has previously voiced his ambition to become a British champion and retain his unbeaten tag.

He had been looking to scrap with Manchester’s Marc Leach for the title, but will instead face off against 34-year-old Cairns, who has seven wins from his nine pro bouts. Cairns won the Central Area bantam title in March, shortly before the first shutdown, his fourth win on the spin.

Cairns has promised a physical encounter, but Davies feels that can play into his hands. Davies said: “If he does (bring a physical approach) that will suit me down to a tee because he’ll walk on. I’m fit, strong and that’ll be his downfall if he does, so let him come.”

The Telford boxer’s last fight was back in February, where he defeated Brett Fidoe on points at the Banks’s Stadium in Walsall. Fidoe beat Cairns when the duo met in late 2018. Davies had only previously competed in Walsall, Birmingham and Stoke.