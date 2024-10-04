Harlescott are up and running with away win

Billy Lanham set them on their way to a 3-1 win at Beaconsfield C by beating Ashley Lewis 63-31.

Callum Wraight then dominated his frame to win 59-8 against Martin Lewis before Adrian Rowe got the better of Jon Hedger to make it 3-0.

Steve Farmer pocketed the hosts a point with a good 57-11 victory over Roger Davies.

Beaconsfield A also triumphed 3-1 on the road at Wems Cons A.

Simon McLeod overcame Duncan Hill (57-26) before Steve Adams beat Will Skerratt 70-33 in a repeat of their singles plate final.

Dave Davies got the better of a high-scoring game (74-60) with Josh Whittall to secure the win.

Greg Edwards beat Mike Barnsley to claim a consolation for Wem.

Preston Brockhurst A claimed an impressive 2-2 draw at home to Meole Brace A.

Pip Higgins rolled in a 30 break on his way to beating Tony Bennett and putting the hosts one up.

Callum Gatt took his frame against Adrian Trowsdale to level before Glyn Buckley beat Ross Corfield to put Preston in front. But Kelvin Li beat Arn Mulligan 60-51 to tie things up.

Beaconsfield B saw off Meole Brace C 3-1 thanks to Simon Richards, Mike Beasley and Andy Baron.

Simon Richards won 57-16 against Gary Prosser with the aid of a 25 break.

Ross O’Callaghan enjoyed a run of 39 on his way to victory over Phil Ryan to make it 1-1. Mike Beasley, with a break of 29, beat Mike Jones, while Andy Baron received a walkover.

Beaconsfield D made a flying start in Division Two as they won 4-0 at Harlescott B.

Alan Childs led the way with a 33 break against Kyle Ferriday.

There were also wins for Shane Powell, Russell Worrall and Steve Jones.

Pete Price, Andy Wigginton and Mike Beer secured a 3-1 win for Meole Brace G against Condover A. Dougie Williams won for Condover.

Unison F were also 3-1 winners – at home to Meole Brace D.

Mal Edwards got the better of Kev Ebrey 59-43, but Alex Nuttall levelled for the visitors by beating Andy Plant 53-16. Unison’s Gary Plant then overcame Martin Cane 55-19 and Dave Thomas won 64-34 against Mike Hughes.

Condover B went down 3-1 at home to Meole Brace B.

Meole’s Brendan James won the opener 61-22 against Vince Little. Bill Duckett drew Condover level with his 51-44 victory over Adam Cook, but Adam Law beat Dave Francis and Malcolm James saw off Vic Ingram to clinch the win.