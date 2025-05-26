Horsehay clinch first Premier League win of the season

Basement boys Horsehay overcame Wem 9-3 (244-173) to close the gap between the league's bottom two sides to just three points.

Andy Marshall, Sarah Weaver and Gareth Davies picked up points for Wem, but Gareth Jones (21-8) led the Horsehay victory charge.

He was joined in the winner's circle by Gavin Bridge, John Roberts Jnr, Rob Clarke, Oliver Harris, Craig Baugh, David Clayton, Steve Walker and Richard Simmonds.

At the other end of the table, Sir John Bayley stretched their perfect start to the season to eight wins from eight matches.

Ifton were their latest victims as the Bayley Boys ran out 8-4 winners in games and picked up four bonus points for triumphing 234-196 on aggregate

Ieuan Pugh, Dicky Jones, Own Jackson and Nicky Jones were on target for Ifton, but Bayley came through as Owen Evans (21-8), Scott Simpson, Dan Taylor, Reece Farr, Pete Grimston, Chris Worthington, Stuart Rutter and Spencer Clarke all won.

Second-placed Wrockwardine Wood tightened the gap by a point - and are now just three behind the leaders - after a 9-3 (234-190) success at Meole Brace.

Greg Smith (21-4) was in devastating form for the victorious visitors, while Jamie King and Clay Flattley recorded a pair of 21-9 successes.

Scott Moseley, Sam Millward, Josh Cotton, Rob Roden, Steve Broome and Tom Killen also triumphed for the Wrockites, while Julian Cooke, Tracy Bound and Andy Wigginton scored for the hosts.

Third-placed Castlefields are five points off the summit after making it a hat-trick of away-day winners from the top three.

They thrashed Hanmer 10-2 (241-169) to earn themselves four bonus points, with Rhys Marshall (21-7) and Jon Palmer (21-9) the single-figure winners.

Ashley Wellings, Adam Jones, Gary Neal, Andrew Judson, Callum Wraight, Rich Goddard, Andrew Armstrong and Michael Beer were also on the mark, while Colin Jones Jnr and Lee Peate responded for Hanmer.

Elsewhere, Hanwood and Bylet played out a 6-6 thriller, with the visitors snatching the four bonus points for winning the aggregate by a single point, 214-213.

Shaun Bould (21-9), Glyn Wellings, Wayne Phillips, Mark Shore, Richard Lawson and Dave Payne won for Hanwood, but a pair of 21-11 cards from Tim Ealey and John Newey helped Bylet get over the line.

Brian Walters and Gavin Taylor each snuck home 21-20, while Paul Lill and Cheryl Caswell were also victorious.

Highley won seven of the 12 games at St Georges, but it was the hosts who took the aggregate 201-188 as the two sides shared the spoils, 7-7.

Chris Ward's 21-1 card for the Saints went a long way to securing them that aggregate triumph, while there were also single-figure wins from John Cooke (21-6), Nigel Evans (21-7) and Joe Killen (21-8).

Gordon Hawkins was the hosts' fifth winner, while Sean Lockley, Phil Chester, John Heath, Stuart Gittings, David East, Bruno Heath and Sam Mantom grabbed Highley's seven points.

The result went the same way between Adderley and Burway as the hosts' five winners saw them take the aggregate 196-185 - with Chris Stretch whitewashing his opponent.

Ian Howell (21-6), Philip Jones (21-6), Connor Whitehall (21-7) and Ryan Frost also won for Adderley, while Burway's seven wins came from Kev Dovey (21-4), Richard Lane (21-6), Paul Williams (21-9), Benjani Austin, Ben Allen, Lee Wilding and Adam Dovey.