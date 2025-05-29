Bowls round-up: Wellings ends long wait to lift County Handicap

The popular Castlefields man won the County Handicap on Bank Holiday Monday to add to his Shropshire Junior Merit triumph back in 2009.

Wellings, who joined Fields from Hanwood last year, came out on top of 91 entries that played on three greens beside the River Severn in Shrewsbury by beating the plucky Chris Elsbury 21-12 in the final.

“In light drizzle, at 8.15pm, the final began (at Old Shrewsbury) and Ash Wellings worked his way from a 0-5 deficit into a lead of 10-5,” said county association competition secretary Mike Potter. “Chris (Prince of Wales Hotel) closed the gap to within a couple of chalks, only to see Ash take four of the next five ends, scoring double points at each that would seal his victory in 23 ends.”

That ended 11 hours of action at the host club’s two greens and neighbouring Price of Wales BC and county senior team regular Wellings received the trophy from County President Simon Fullard, after Potter had thanked Trish Jones and Louse Cotton for their help on the day.

With Elsbury going so close, there was trophy consolation for the Prince Hotel with Emily Hotchkiss presented with the Clare Cup as the best novice on the day while Gill Owens of Albrighton was named the best lady bowler.

Wellings, winner of the Tanners League Handicap in 2015 and playing off scratch, beat the in-form Mark Parsons (Hanwood) 21-17 in his semi-final while Elsbury edged past Adderley’s Ed Proudlove 21-19.

Quarter-final scores: Ash Wellings (scr, Castlefields) 21 Carl Hinton (+2, Woore) 4; Chris Elsbury (+2, Prince Hotel) 21 Perry Evans (+2, Monkmoor) 18; Mark Parsons (+1, Hanwood) 21 Dave Evans (+4, Edgmond) 20; Ed Proudlove (+2, Adderley) 21 Rich Lawson (+1, Hanwood) 20.

Quarter-final line-up in the final stages of the County Handicap at Old Shrewsbury

Six titles up for grabs

No less than six bowls titles will be up for grabs in Shropshire on Saturday.

Top of the pile is the Mid Shropshire League’s Senior Merit finals at Edgmond from 2pm, but it does have strong competition, especially in the north of the county.

From a booming entry of nearly 90, the last 16 Merit field is packed with quality, including past winners Paul Reeves and Paul Beer, plus Peter Farmer, a four- time winner of the County Merit.

Farmer is one of a six qualifiers from Mid Shropshire Division One title favourites Sinclair and there are three female finalists led by two-time top averages winner Sonya Lucas and 2014 Merit runner-up Kate Wainwright.

Up in Whitchurch, the North Shropshire association’s Judith Purcell mixed doubles is at Chester Road with a 10am start – and because of that the North Shropshire Parks’ Junior and Ladies Merits won’t begin at nearby District until 2pm.

“Qualifiers will be eligible to represent North Shropshire at the British Parks finals on Sunday 22nd June at Belvedere, Burton, for the juniors while the ladies finals are on Sunday 27th July at Hallamshire Proprietary in Sheffield,” said a spokesman.

And down south, Cleobury Mortimer is the venue for the Ludlow League’s veterans and junior singles competitions.