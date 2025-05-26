Bowls round-up: Memorable weekend for Parsons

The Hanwood bowler reached the semi-finals of the Edgmond Open on Saturday, but went one better with clubmate Emily Cunningham next day.

They teamed up to win the Dave Card Memorial Mixed Pairs competition at Greenfields, coming out on top of a fine entry of 19 by beating Rich Goddard and partner Tracy Wraight – team-mates at Archibald Worthington – in the final.

County comps secretary Mike Potter said: “An evenly-matched final was 13-13 but then Emily & Mark struck a decisive blow with a full-house four and a couple of single chalks that proved to be enough to go on and seal a 21-16 victory in 18 ends and become deserved champions. “

Both greens were used and County President Simon Fullard presented the trophy and cash prizes to the last four pairs.

“The details of the finalists were forwarded to the BCGBA in the hope they will both represent Shropshire at finals day of British Centenary Pairs competition due to be staged in October,” added Potter.

In the semi-finals the eventual title winners beat Helen Clee & John Clarke of Wrockwardine Wood 21-15 while Wraight & Goddard also defeated a Wrockites duo in Emma Duncan & Nathan Lacey 21-17.

Called-up Killen beaten in final

Joe Killen was one win away from celebrating his call-up to the Shropshire senior bowls team with an open title.

The Shifnal-based young bowler, picked for his debut against Derbyshire this coming weekend, powered through to the final of the Edgmond Summer Open on Saturday.

But his decision to stay loyal to St Georges in the Premier Laue after the club’s loss of players just failed to be rewarded as he missed out on the £250 first prize.

He lost 21-5 to Gareth Herbert, the Warwick & Worcester man having beaten Mark Parsons of Hanwood 21-18 in the semi-finals while his brother Glen was being beaten 21-16 at the same stage by Killen.

Having won the Norman Ford Invitation at Prees in April, it’s been good start to the season for Killen, who has won six out of eight Premier games and beat twin brother Tom 21-16 in the quarter-finals when Will Childs and Scott Moseley also bowed out.

Promoter Sarah Glenholmes said: “The two finalists, Joe Killen and Gareth Herbert, were both on fire for all of their early matches, but Gareth came out on top in the final.

“Thank you to all that attended and entered the competition – we had a great day and a full house of 32 thanks to a couple of late stand-ins!”