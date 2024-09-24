Castlefields edge Bayley in league’s closest ever finish

The new champions snatched the crown from holders and great rivals Sir John Bayley, who led the way for much of the remarkable 2024 campaign.

Top spot was decided on aggregate for the first time in the division's proud history after both teams chalked up 272 points, including 10-2 home victories in their final fixtures.

The aggregate scores across the season's 26 fixtures read +1,213 for Castlefields and +1,104 for Bayley, meaning the former claimed the title by an aggregate of just 109.

The location of the trophy went down to the final game for the second year running but while Bayley celebrated by a single point last year, the trophy destination was Shrewsbury this time around.

Castlefields' 11th top flight crown came courtesy of a fine final-day success against very strong opposition in Wrockwardine Wood, the 2022 champions, who themselves carded a fourth-placed finish.

Bayley put a chink in the aggregate with their 10-2 win over third-bottom Adderley, but it was not enough.

Castlefields' big winners on the dramatic evening included Jon Palmer's 21-6, Mike Beer's 21-10 and efforts to 11 by Gary Neal and Rich Goddard as the hosts prevailed 247-179.

Down the road Bayley were on the way to the same game scoreline against north Shropshire visitors Adderley.

Bayley's Scott Simpson (21-4), Stuart Rutter (21-7) and Alex Jones and Scott Harries (both 21-8) chalked up big wins for a 243-160 aggregate. It was a heartbreaking night for the reigning champions, however, to lose their grip on the trophy in such circumstances.

Ifton snatched a mightily impressive third-placed finish courtesy of a 8-4 victory over St Georges, who were not far behind in fifth.

The hosts prevailed in a competitive clash with Craig Griffiths and Dicky Jones sharing their best result of 21-8. Owen Jackson was an impressive 21-10 winner as Ifton edged Wrockwardine by two points in the final standing.

The bottom spot had been decided for some time with Horsehay bottom of the pile and set to contest the play-off to avoid relegation.

A tough first season at the top table in Horsehay's history ended with six wins from 26, 19 points shy of Bylet above them.

They finished with a narrow 8-4 (220-203) home defeat to Meole Brace, who finished eighth.

Bylet were very narrow 7-5 (228-218) winners at home to Hanwood, who finished seventh. Cheryl Caswell was a 21-11 winner for the hosts.

Burway climbed into a very respectable finish of sixth thanks to a final-day 7-5 win over Wem USC, in 10th.

Ben Allen's huge 21-3 was added to by Kiah Roberts (21-7), Richard Lane (21-7) and Duncan Pressley (21-8) for a 229-169 win.

Hanmer, in 11th, shared the game 6-6 with Highley, two places above them, but the Welsh hosts claimed the bonus point via a 214-197 aggregate.