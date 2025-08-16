Ellesmere Carnival 2025: Swans glide majestically through town as hundreds turn out for fun in the sun
Majestic swans waddled through a Shropshire town to celebrate its carnival day.
Hundreds turned out for Ellesmere Carnival, which featured “the biggest beer garden in town” at Cremorne Gardens today (August 16).
There were people dressed up in all sorts of weird and wonderful costumes, including Freddie Mercury, Michael Jackson, Boy George and Elvis, as well as an eye-catching parade-goer in a full swan outfit.
There were bright colours, balloons and drums-a-banging as the parade set off along Scotland Street, past the market hall, through the square, onward near the town hall and down to Cremorne Gardens, where there was entertainment including music from Chaos in Control, Electric Reflex, Katie Brisborne and Blozone.
Swans were made for the carnival by The Fizzgigs art and drama group.
There were also plenty of things to keep kids busy including bouncy castles, face painting and a fun fair, plus several food and drink options, which visitors took full advantage of on a gloriously sunny day.