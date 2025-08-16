Hundreds turned out for Ellesmere Carnival, which featured “the biggest beer garden in town” at Cremorne Gardens today (August 16).

There were people dressed up in all sorts of weird and wonderful costumes, including Freddie Mercury, Michael Jackson, Boy George and Elvis, as well as an eye-catching parade-goer in a full swan outfit.

There were swans galore at Ellesmere Carnival 2025. Pictures: Sue Austin

Pop legends from yesteryear were all aboard one float at Ellesmere Carnival, including Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and a young Freddie Mercury. Pictures: Sue Austin

The swan and the ringmaster soak in the adulation at Ellesmere Carnival. Pictures: Sue Austin

This carnival-goer was all smiles as she flapped her feathers. Pictures: Sue Austin

A long-legged and long-necked bird looks the part in Nike trainers. Pictures: Sue Austin

Hundreds attended Ellesmere Carnival to watch the parade. Pictures: Sue Austin

There were bright colours, balloons and drums-a-banging as the parade set off along Scotland Street, past the market hall, through the square, onward near the town hall and down to Cremorne Gardens, where there was entertainment including music from Chaos in Control, Electric Reflex, Katie Brisborne and Blozone.

Swans were made for the carnival by The Fizzgigs art and drama group.

Drums were banging at Ellesmere Carnival. Pictures: Sue Austin

A Shire horse carried a wagon for the Red Lion pub at Ellesmere Carnival. Pictures: Sue Austin

Ellesmere Carnival was well attended once again on a hot day. Pictures: Sue Austin

The Fizzgigs arts and drama group made swans for the carnival. Pictures: Sue Austin

The Fizzgigs art and drama group made swans for Ellesmere Carnival. Pictures: Sue Austin

There were also plenty of things to keep kids busy including bouncy castles, face painting and a fun fair, plus several food and drink options, which visitors took full advantage of on a gloriously sunny day.