Two new junior bowls titles up for grabs

That's when Shrewsbury club Meole Brace host the inaugural Boys and Girls Merits run by the county association.

And it comes at an appropriate time, given the surge in numbers of under-18 bowlers locally and the various new open and league competitions being run for them.

Entries (£10) will be taken on the day up until the 10am start time and organiser Mike Potter said: “Both Boys and Girls Merits are qualifiers for new BCGBA events to be played in September, with at least two players from Shropshire to represent our county.”

Meanwhile, three Shropshire bowlers were in the last 32 of the main George Davies singles today at finals day of the £9,000 Colwyn Festival.

Senior team starts Callum Wraight, Rich Goodard and Stuart Rutter were the trio hunting down the big prize money on the North Wales coast.

Wraight, his Castlefields team-mate Jon Palmer and Reece Farr (Sir John Bayley) will head up the M6 for tomorrow’s £4,300 Hi Q Invitation 32 for the Roy Armson Trophy at Trimpell S & S Club in Morecambe.

The line-up includes new British Merit champion Gareth Coates, Simon Coupe, Darren Plenderleith, Wayne Ditchfield, Chris and Josh Mordue and Welsh star Matt Worden.

Bowls diary

Bishop’s Castle’s Roly Edwards Open Doubles on Sunday, August 10 (10am start), with 16 places available at £15 each to play for a £100 top prize, bookings to Wayne Pugh on 07794 152787.

Wrockwardine Wood Open, four qualifying sessions with 64 places start on Sunday, August 17 (10am), all on No.1 green with practice available. £400 first prize on finals night of Saturday, September 13, entries £20 to Jamie King (07584 704610).

£1,280 Bylet Open, one-dayer for 64 bowlers on Sunday, August 31 (10am). No homesters, entry £20, ring Rob Burroughs on 07901 229623.

Calverhall Handicap Doubles – popular one-day comp on Sunday, September 7, with £250 top prize. Entries £20 per pair, book with Paul Fenwick on 07703 761347).

New under-16 singles at Horsehay for the Viv Lomas Cup on Sunday, September 7, details from Rob Burroughs (07901 229623).

72nd Bowring Open on Sunday, October 5, from 11am with few of 32 spaces left. First prize £500, entries £15 to Carol Faulkner (07939 902291).

Trench Mixed Doubles for 32 pairs on Sunday, October 5, with vacancies at £20 in qualifier at 9.30am. Last 8 to contest a £300 first prize from 5pm. Ring Siobhan Harding on 07580 111794.