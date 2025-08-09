Woore secure Shropshire Cup success

The villagers enjoyed a clean sweep of the first four at the neutral venue of Telepost Bowling Club in Shrewsbury to go 32 shots up over the Mid Shropshire League title favourites.

And the Rhinos never looked back as they ended up winning the 10-a-side KGJ Insurance-sponsored knockout by 34 chalks to help ease the nightmare of last October’s shock Premier League play-off final defeat against Horsehay.

Skipper Gary Beff led by example for last year’s north Shropshire’s double champions, winning 21-9 at No.1 with Ian McDonald close behind with a 21-11 card as they adapted better to a tricky green on Saturday night.

Sinclair got off the mark and won three of the middle four, Jordon Millman their 21-11 best, but they were still well behind as Ben Hinton raced to a 21-7 victory for Woore.

Carl Hinton and Jan Wakefield won the last two games 21-17 to give ambitious Woore seven winners overall, leading Sinclair captain Harry Church to say: “Well done to the Woore lads tonight - a much better team on a difficult green.”

County competitions secretary Mike Potter thanked hosts Telepost and referee Robert Fousert before calling on County President Simon Fullard and Colin Beaman of sponsors KGJ to present the Burdass Cup.