Tight scorelines aplenty in dramatic night of Shropshire Premier League action

Games were shared in clashes between St Georges and Ifton and a Shrewsbury derby featuring Meole Brace and Hanwood while Hanmer edged the games at Bylet but the hosts took the aggregate victory.

Ifton consolidated their fourth position in the top flight and were relatively pleased with six points coming away from Telford in the 6-6 draw at St Georges.

It was the hosts who claimed the winning bonus points, though, with an aggregate outcome of 224-208 with big winners from Lewis Scott (21-7) and Chris Ward (21-9) helpful towards that.

Eight points for St Georges has them in eighth, just a hair's breadth ahead of the four teams directly beneath them. Ifton's Joe Langford (21-7) was the visitors' biggest winner as their buffer to fifth is 26 points - while the gap to fourth sits at 24 points.

The all-Shrewsbury affair between Meole and Hanwood went the way of the former at home - but only just.

There was very little to separate the neighbours who drew 6-6 for games but ninth-placed Meole chalked up a sixth win of the season in the aggregate score of 203-200.

Andy Wigginton (21-4) had the honour of the victors' best result, with a big win to for Dave Redge (21-7). Jon Mansell won to two for sixth-placed Hanwood on a night with several tight face-offs. Three places and 23 points separate the two sides in the overall standings.

Hanmer left Bylet with a very encouraging seven points and came within inches of pocketing the bonus away victory spoils in a clash near the bottom.

The Welsh visitors edged the affair 7-5 on games but it was the Bridgnorth hosts who came away winners 216-204.

John Palmer's 21-6 was Bylet's best and Ian Sturdy and Ben Goddard wins to 11 also proved crucial. Third-bottom Bylet's margin to Hanmer directly below them is now 11 points.

There was a rare whitewash involving one of the title-chasers as Sir John Bayley dominated at home with a 12-0 crushing of Wem USC.

A giant aggregate of 252-136 underlined the Telford hosts' superiority as they now trail leaders Castlefields by eight points.

Dan Taylor, Scott Simpson, Stuart Rutter and Tom Roden all kept their opponents to single figures. Sarah Weaver and Tim Jordan managed 10th-placed Wem's best as they were both edged 21-17.

The Castlefields winning machine rolls on, meanwhile, to a remarkable 15th consecutive success at the summit.

The reigning champions strengthened their case with an away victory in Ludlow against a Burway side struggling for form with four defeats on the spin.

Castlefields ran out 8-4 (231-187) winners with Andrew Armstrong (21-7) and Wayne Rogers and Ashley Wellings (21-9) in good nick.

The top two's record for the season remains 18 wins and two defeats, with Castlefields' aggregate better off by 55.

Wrockwardine Wood remain comfortably third having seen off basement side Horsehay 10-2.

Scott Moseley's was Wood's best winner with 21-9. Horsehay got on the board via Craig Baugh and John Roberts Jnr. They remain 20 points adrift at the bottom.

Highley powered up to fifth with a dominant 11-1 home win in a one-sided clash with fourth-bottom Adderley.

The hosts were 251-147 winners with John Heath's 21-3 catching the eye.

Castlefields and Bayley are on the road on Friday night, at Wem and Hanmer respectively. Fifth travels to sixth as Highley visit Hanwood.