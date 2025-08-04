Bayley push Castlefields all the way in thriller between Shropshire's top two

Reigning champions Castlefields, who are in relentless form having wracked up 13 league wins in a row prior to the big showdown at their Shrewsbury home, prevailed 8-4.

But the clash between the division's strongest sides was a thrilling one for the spectators and an extremely narrow aggregate score of 223-220 just in favour of the hosts had the clash as one of the games of the season.

The home side went into the contest with just a four-point advantage at the summit as their stunning winning run saw them leapfrog Bayley earlier in the campaign.

Bayley knew they would need to go close as the sides met to stay in touch in the title race - but just fell agonizingly short of the away victory bonus points they craved. The four points claimed by Bayley are useful but Castlefields have extended their advantage to a daunting 10.

Big winners for the hosts - league winners on aggregate on the final day last term - came courtesy of Wayne Rogers' 21-13, but Bayley proved competitive.

The visitors' Spencer Clarke won to eight and Dan Taylor to nine. The contest swung on Fields edging the narrow face-offs, as Rich Goddard beat Josh Bradburn 21-20 and Josh Hale did likewise to Owen Evans on a night of tension.

The two other members of the top four were also in action on a thrilling evening.

Third-placed Wrockwardine Wood shared the games 6-6 with Ifton, a place below them, in St Martins.

The victory went Ifton's way, however, in an aggregate score of 226-221.

Ifton's Robin Bennett saw off Sam Millward 21-10 as the hosts' best result. Most of the other clashes were tight affairs, barring Steve Faulkner's 21-6 over Joey Williams for the Wrockites.

Wood are 18 points better off in the league standings.

Fifth-placed Hanwood looked to capitalise on dropped points above them and claimed a big win at home to mid-table St Georges.

The Shrewsbury hosts were 11-1 victors with a big 249-192 margin.

Mark Shore (21-9) and Simon Lane (21-10) were heavy winners for Hanwood, while Matthew Rhodes (to 18) was all the Telford side could muster. Hanwood still trail the top four by 32 points.

Second-bottom Hanmer picked up just a fifth win in 19 this term with an 8-4 (217-181) success over Burway.

Ten points put the Welsh side 15 clear of basement outfit Horsehay, who could only collect five points from their home encounter - a narrow defeat to Highley.

The sixth-placed visitors edged a 7-5 success and trousered the bonus away winning points thanks to the 228-206 scoreline.

Wem USC prevailed 9-3 (231-150) over visitors Bylet.

Bayley welcome Wem to Telford this weekend, while Castlefields travel down to south Shropshire to tackle Burway.

Meole Brace and Adderley, not in action last time out, host Hanwood and visit Highley respectively.