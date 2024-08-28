Wem close on knockout success

The Services take on St Georges in tonight’s semi-finals of the Harris Cup aiming to follow in the footsteps of 2022 winner s Hadnall.

It’s a clash of two Premier League sides in the five home-five away knockout on a night which sees Mid Shropshire title chasers Sinclair take on Sir John Bayley’s Premier side with a 30-shot handicap advantage.

It’s also last four night in the new Harris Shield with the ties being: Sir John Bayley A v Newport A; Shifnal A v Bowring A. Tomorrow afternoon, in a change to the original schedule, will see the semi-finals of the Market Drayton Senior Citizens League’s top knockout.

“In order to finish the two cup competitions on the same day it has been decided that the Eric Dobson semi-finals will be played tomorrow,” said a league spokesperson. “The semi-final matches are Adderley A versus Victoria A at Hodnet and Tilstock A against Slaters at Wollerton. We are then looking to play the two finals on Thursday, September 5, at a neutral venue with the Geoff Brookes final between Hodnet and Whixall.”