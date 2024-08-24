Farmer and Rogers head line-up at Sinclair Open

Tonight’s 16-strong line-up at the Telford club sees two County Merit winners in Peter Farmer and Wayne Rogers leading the hunt for a £500 first prize from 6pm.

But it’s Scott Simpson who is the 3/1 favourite, with his Sir John Bayley team-mates Stuart Rutter and Dan Taylor short odds and the Shifnal trio of Darrell Handley, Paul Beer and Alison Cotton also hoping to go well. “It promises to be a great night of bowls with class bowlers – hope the weather is good for all who are attending,” said promoter Stuart Church.

“Thank you to everyone who entered the first Sinclair Open and thanks for all the compliments about the green and the smooth running of the competition – couldn’t do it without all my helpers.”

Telford remains centre stage with the County Mixed Doubles on the bottom green at the Bayley tomorrow from 10am and the American Mixed Doubles at Wrockwardine Wood on Monday with the same start time.

Over in Shrewsbury, the Tanners league’s Frank and Mabel Edwards Mixed Doubles, sponsored by DJM Plumbing and Heating Services, is tomorrow at Old Shrewsbury, entries (£10) taken on the day before the 11am start.

Further afield, North Shropshire champion Robin Bennett leads a seven-strong challenge at the British Parks Senior Merit finals tomorrow at Hollinsend Park in Sheffield.

Jack Hewitt, Chris Stretch, Tom Killen, Jack Hazeldine, Will Childs and Richard Proudlove also feature in a field of 46 entries as North Derbyshire and Greater Manchester didn’t run qualifiers this year.

Closer to home, in Northwich, the last 16 in the finals of the Wharton Cons Open includes locals Callum Wraight, Martin Lloyd, Leighton Roberts and Josh Cotton chasing a £700 top prize from 4pm tomorrow.