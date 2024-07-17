Shropshire Star
Battle of top two goes way of chasing Wood

The big clash between the top two in the Shropshire Premier League Bowling League went the way of second-placed Wrockwardine Wood – but table-topping Sir John Bayley still hold a comfortable lead.

Wood cut the Bayley boys’ advantage to 12 points with an 8-4 (223-205) triumph on their home green.

Jamie King (21-6) led the way for the hosts – supported by Aaron King, Chris Grocott, Liam Stevens, Rob Roden, Stuart Clee, Scott Moseley and Martin Williams.

Tom Roden (21-5) recorded Bayley’s best card, with David Lloyd, Alex Jones and Chris Worthington also winners on the night. Both sides have a record of 14 wins and two defeats from their 16 matches, but it is Sir John Bayley who have been more clinical.

Third-placed Castlefields cut the gap to the pair of them – they are now three behind Wrockwardine and 15 behind Bayley – after a 9-3 (228-183) triumph at Bylet that garnered 13 points.

Wayne Rogers and Callum Wraight were both 21-6 victors, with Adam Jones, Russell Pugh, Ashley Wellings, Carl Fielding, Tom Palmer, Glyn Herbert and Gary Neal also picking up points. Cheryl Caswell (21-7), Joe Dicken and Tim Ealey replied.

Second-bottom Bylet did though manage to increase their advantage over Horsehay, who went down to their second consecutive 12-0 whitewash on the road – St Georges triumphing on this occasion, also taking the aggregate 252-132.

St Georges’ winners were Martin Gaut (21-5), Peter Farmer (21-5), Ian Gaut (21-6), Josh Bradburn (21-7), Tony Rhodes (21-7), Gordon Hawkins, Sonya Lucas, Chris Ward, Keith Wall, Joe Killen, Clay Flattley and Peter Grimston.

Elsewhere, Mark Parsons (21-5) and Dave Payne (21-9) led Hanwood to a 7-5 (230-186) victory over Hanmer.

Dave Burton, Wayne Phillips, Richard Lawson, Andrew Jones and Simon Lane were also on the mark.

There were no single-figure winners as Wem USC overcame Meole Brace 8-4 (223-210) thanks to George Williams, Gareth Davies, Colin Smith, Simon Lewis, Curtis Metcalfe, Luke Boniface, Tim Jordan and Scott Thomas. Burway scored a superb 8-4 (229-196) triumph at Adderley – thanks in part to Dave Wilding (21-8) and Adam Dovey (21-9).

And Ifton were also away-day winners – 9-3 (225-184) at Highley.

Andrew Armstrong (21-8) led the way for Ifton, but it was actually Highley’s Stuart Gittings (21-5) who recorded the best card of the match.

