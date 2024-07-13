Jones marks momentous week with Monday Merit

Jones, a leading stalwart of bowls in the county, added to his proud trophy collection with success in the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s Monday Merit.

The captain of Newport’s table topping D team, he triumphed on finals night at Wrockwardine Wood on Saturday by winning a battle of two of the top men in division four against unbeaten averages leader Steve Watkins of Sir John Bayley.

“Mick beat Steve in the final 21-12 as he went 11-3 up on a round peg from the clubhouse corner on the older No.1 green and Steve couldn’t put more than two scoring ends together to get back at him,” said organiser Rob Burroiughs.

“In the semi-finals Mick defeated Michael Furness (Shifnal) 21-15 while the best game of the night saw Steve beat Abi Helliwell – one of three Bowring bowers in the last eight – 21-18 after Abi took an early 9-4 lead.”

With the superb season she’s having, Natalia Moseley deserved to lead the Shropshire qualifiers into battle at today’s British Ladies Merit finals.

The Wrockwardine Wood queen was first on the green at Hawcoat Park in Cumbria with a tie against Julie Bonnar (North Debyshire) as a field of 64 bowlers chased the prestigious title.

And few would bet against Shrewsbury-based Moseley from having another great day after a stellar campaign that features an Isle of Man June Festival triumph.

Nesscliffe-based Susie Lawson, representing Lancashire, was taking on Nicola Boulton (Mid Cheshire) while the other first round ties for the Shropshire and North Shropshire finalists were:

Tina Ralph v Carol Verdon (North Mids), Cheryl Caswell v Wendy Bennett (W & W),Jade Jones v Jordan Picken (South Staffs), Sally King v Jane Hollingworth (Yorkshire), Elaine Jones v Clair Over (Wales).

Closer to home today, the North Shropshire association’s Newbie Competition, for people who have only started playing in the last two seasons, was taking place at Adderley from 10am.

“Last year this was played in a round robin format, followed by a knockout for the qualifiers from the groups, and was very popular,” said promoter Jack Hazeldine.

It’s going to take a top drawer performance to loosen Sir John Bayley’s grip on the County Cup this season.

That’s what Wem USC’s bowlers know they will need to deliver in tonight’s semi-finals of the KGJ Insurance-sponsored 12-a-side knockout for the Glynn Hill Trophy.

The Services take on the holders and runaway Premier League leaders at the neutral venue of Bicton (6.30pm) with skipper Andy Marshall eager to pull off a big shock.

But the Bayley Boys will be hot favourites to win and set up a final meeting with either Castlefields or St Georges, who meet in tonight’s other semi at Atcham.

Still on the Shropshire association scene, tomorrow is junior inter-league championship day at Wrockwardine Wood from 10am.

At least six under-18 teams will contest a title last played for in 2022 when it was won by tomorrow’s host league, Mid Shropshire.

Other Tanners Shropshire League officers will be busy at their one-day Merit tomorrow while the Oswestry League’s Mixed Pairs is at Overton (10am start).

Late entries were still being accepted for tomorrow’s Bylet Open with the hope of attacting a 40-plus field to play for a £350 first prize on the two greens at the Bridgnorth club.

But Shropshire No.1 Callum Wraight had to withdraw as he is in the finals of the £5,100 Sandal Classic in Wakefield, a 9/2 second favourite behind Greg Smith for a £1,000 first prize that is also in the sights of Nick Wyer and Matty Worden in a 16-strong line-up.