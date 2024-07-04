Breeze blows rivals away to retain his Merit crown

John Breeze joined the select band of Jack Driscoll, Andy Stevens and Jamie King in the 92-year history of the league when he triumphed again at Broseley late on Friday evening.

And in beating Paul Beer in the final of the Shropshire Vertidrain & Turf Services-backed singles knockout, the Newport star denied the Shifnal bowler his own piece of history as the first to win the Over-60 and Senior Merits in one year.

“John retained the Mid Shropshire Senior Merit with a clinical display of bowling in the final against the Over 60s champion Paul Beer,” said league competition secretary Rob Burroughs.

“He raced 17-2 up in the final after losing the first end and, despite Paul getting back in, he couldn’t get a run going and John won 21-9.

“In the semi-finals John beat Chris Lodge (Madeley CC) to 14 after going 9-4 and 16-7 up while Paul defeated Simon Madeley (Sinclair) 21-18 in a close game, trailing 8-4 early on and then 16-15.”

A sunshine evening saw 16 qualifiers from a huge entry of 79 contest the title in front of a big crowd, three of the quarter-final ties going all the way down to the wire with 21-20 cards.

Those scores were: Lodge 21 Roy Bradburn (St Georges) 20; Breeze 21 Sian Skelton (Wrockwardine Wood) 20; Beer 21 Les Mumford (Madeley CC) 15; Madeley 21 Darrell Handley (Shifnal) 20.

n A pair from top Shropshire club Sir John Bayley landed the first Donnington Wood two-bowler team title.

County senior team-mates Scott Harries and Dan Taylor shared a £360 first prize thanks to victory over recent Fleetwood Open Pairs winners Chris Stretch and Joe Killen.

Taylor beat Stretch (Adderley) 21-11 in Saturday night’s climax and Harries got the better of Killen (St Georges) 21-12 to seal a 19-chalk inaugural success.

“In the semi-finals Scott beat Dave East 21-11 from just 11-9 up after Paul Busby had defeated Dan 21-14 from 14 across,” said promoter Rob Burroughs.

“The other semi saw Joe and Chris get past Jesse James and Kiah Roberts (Burway) after Joe beat Jesse 21-9 from 6-3 down and despite Kiah defeating Chris to 19.”