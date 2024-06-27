Burroughs as good on green as off it!

Wellington-based Burroughs teamed up with his good friend, the in-form Cheryl Caswell, to win the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s Mixed Doubles – a one-day comp he was actually organising!

The Hadley USC-Bylet partnership triumphed on Sunday at Bridgnorth by beating Sian Skelton (Wrockwardine Wood) and Scott Harries (Sir John Bayley) 21-7 in the final after going 8-2 and 18-5 up.

Ten entries battled it out on a hot day with Burroughs & Caswell edging past husband and wife, Stuart and Jackie Rutter (SJB) 21-20 in the semi-finals - recovering from 10-3 and 18-12 down – while the eventual runners-up beat Pauline Wilson (Bowring) & Andy Morgan (Shifnal) 21-15 after being 10-8 down.

Caswell, enjoying a great season, said: “Absolutely chuffed to have won the Mid Shropshire mixed doubles with my old pal!

“With all the work he puts into bowls, I think Rob deserves it – but it was bitter-sweet, beating my actual mixed doubles partner in the final and two good friends in Scott and Sian.”

Adderley are in with a good chance of making the last 16 of British Super Cup.

The village club’s bowlers won the home leg of their 31-up clash with Greville Arms by 22 shots with Chris Stretch their 31-19 best.

This coming Saturday (JUN 29) is the date for the four-a-side leg at the Greville while St Georges have settled the dates of their tie with Walsgrave for Tuesday, July 2, away and July 6 in Telford (10am start).

But Wem USC’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the five home-five away Free Press Cup are over after they lost to Wolverhampton club Penn.

The Services only lost by 11 shots away near Wolverhampton - Mike Dulson winning 21-18 – but they could only manage a one chalk win at home, despite Colin Smith’s 21-9 card.