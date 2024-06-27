Burroughs as good on green as off it!
He may be flat out running bowls competitions all over Shropshire, but Rob Burroughs still found the time to prove he can play a bit.
Wellington-based Burroughs teamed up with his good friend, the in-form Cheryl Caswell, to win the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s Mixed Doubles – a one-day comp he was actually organising!
The Hadley USC-Bylet partnership triumphed on Sunday at Bridgnorth by beating Sian Skelton (Wrockwardine Wood) and Scott Harries (Sir John Bayley) 21-7 in the final after going 8-2 and 18-5 up.
Ten entries battled it out on a hot day with Burroughs & Caswell edging past husband and wife, Stuart and Jackie Rutter (SJB) 21-20 in the semi-finals - recovering from 10-3 and 18-12 down – while the eventual runners-up beat Pauline Wilson (Bowring) & Andy Morgan (Shifnal) 21-15 after being 10-8 down.
Caswell, enjoying a great season, said: “Absolutely chuffed to have won the Mid Shropshire mixed doubles with my old pal!
“With all the work he puts into bowls, I think Rob deserves it – but it was bitter-sweet, beating my actual mixed doubles partner in the final and two good friends in Scott and Sian.”
Adderley are in with a good chance of making the last 16 of British Super Cup.
The village club’s bowlers won the home leg of their 31-up clash with Greville Arms by 22 shots with Chris Stretch their 31-19 best.
This coming Saturday (JUN 29) is the date for the four-a-side leg at the Greville while St Georges have settled the dates of their tie with Walsgrave for Tuesday, July 2, away and July 6 in Telford (10am start).
But Wem USC’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the five home-five away Free Press Cup are over after they lost to Wolverhampton club Penn.
The Services only lost by 11 shots away near Wolverhampton - Mike Dulson winning 21-18 – but they could only manage a one chalk win at home, despite Colin Smith’s 21-9 card.